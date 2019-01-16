CNBC BEGINS THE SEARCH FOR THE SEVENTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

A Call for Nominations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., January 16, 2019— CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced it is accepting nominations for its seventh annual Disruptor 50, a definitive list of the most ambitious, innovative private companies transforming the economy and forcing public giants to reimagine the way they do business.

The deadline to submit the official nomination form, found here: https://goo.gl/forms/dswvBGeUoBAAwTcz2 is Monday, February 4, 2019 at 12:00pm ET.

To be eligible to submit, companies must be privately held, independently owned, and founded after January 1, 2004. Nominations may be submitted by any company founder or executive, investor in the company, or any of their communications representatives.

Nominees will be put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring, across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

Winners will be notified in April and the list will be published in May across CNBC's TV and Digital platforms.

In 2018, 981 companies submitted nominations from around the world and across every sector of the economy. The fifty companies that made the final cut stood out for the ways they have developed revolutionary new technology into lucrative business models to create the next generation of great public companies. Three of the 2018 Disruptors have already gone public and many more of last year's winners are expected to IPO in the coming months.

To stay a part of the conversation, follow @CNBCDisruptors and #CNBCDisruptors on Twitter, and look for updates at disruptor50.cnbc.com.

