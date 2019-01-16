EU's Tusk suggests the UK should cancel Brexit after historic defeat for Theresa May

European Council President Donald Tusk suggested that U.K. lawmakers revoke the country's decision to leave the EU, saying it's the only positive solution left on the table.

His comments came after a historic defeat for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, who saw her deal to leave the EU rejected by a margin of 230 parliamentarians.

The approval of the so-called Withdrawal Agreement is seen as essential to ensure that the U.K. doesn't leave the EU in a disorderly fashion, resulting in WTO trading rules. However, the resounding rejection at Westminster increases the possibility that this scenario will actually happen.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" Donald Tusk, the head of the European Council, said on Twitter on Tuesday night, suggesting that the only available outcome to overcome the impasse in the House of Commons is to stop Brexit.

A ruling by the European Court of Justice last month stated that the U.K. can unilaterally stop its decision to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said on different occasions that it is her deal, no deal or no Brexit. She has until Monday to propose a plan B to the U.K. parliament, after Tuesday's defeat.