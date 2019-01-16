Fiserv to buy First Data in a $22 billion all-stock deal

Fiserv on Wednesday announced plans to buy First Data in an all-stock transaction the companies valued at $22 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, First Data shareholders will receive 0.303 Fiserv shares for each share of First Data common stock. This represents $22.74 based on closing prices as of January 15, and a premium of 29 percent to the five-day volume weighted average price as of that date.

Following the close of the deal, Fiserv shareholders will own 57.5 percent of the combined company, and First Data shareholders will own 42.5 percent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.