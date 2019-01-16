Following the resounding defeat of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal in the U.K. Parliament last night, the global media are giving their reactions to the vote - and they're not holding back.

May's deal was roundly rejected by British members of Parliament (MP) with 432 MPs voting against it and 202 approving it, marking the worst political defeats in parliamentary history. The leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, tabled a motion of no-confidence in May's government following the vote on the contentious "Withdrawal Agreement", essentially it's blueprint for leaving the European Union.

The U.K. government now has three working days to map out a new plan of action.

The vote, and the 230-vote loss, was covered in extensive detail by both U.K. and international media. For the British media, Tuesday's vote that gave Parliament a say on May's Brexit agreement with the EU was the climax of months of reporting on the intricacies of withdrawal negotiations with the EU and the warring 'Remainer' and 'Brexiteer' factions in Britiish politics.

Needless to say, British newspapers and media outlets didn't hold back on their verdicts on the vote, the chaotic state and uncertain future of Brexit and Theresa May and her Conservative government. What will happen to Brexit as the departure date of March 29 draws near also dominated coverage. Here's a selection of UK and global media reaction:

The Telegraph, a long-time ally of the Conservative party and pro-Brexit newspaper, branded the defeat 'A complete humiliation' on its front page Wednesday and showed a glum-looking Theresa May on the front bench of Parliament.

The Guardian, a stalwart of the left-wing media (and hence no friend of the ruling Tories) headlined its morning edition with "May suffers historic defeat as Tories turn against her," with the paper noting that Tory ministers and MPs appeared split on whether to continue backing their leader and prime minister. The Brexit-opposing paper said May's defeat was a "devastating verdict on the prime minister's deal."

Not known for their abashed style, U.K. "red-tops", or tabloids, didn't hold back either, with a number of them remarking that May's Brexit deal is now "dead." The Sun headlined its post-vote edition with the play on words, "Brextinct" and that "May's deal is as dead as a Dodo."

The Daily Mail, which ardently campaigned for Brexit under the leadership of infamous news editor Paul Dacre before changing tack under new editor Geordie Greig, said May is "Fighting for her life."

The paper noted that despite Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabling a vote of no-confidence in Theresa May, she still has the support of the majority of her party. Corbyn would need two-thirds of MPs to support his motion for a general election to take place.