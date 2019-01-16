Democrats want to shelve stalled negotiations over President Donald Trump's border wall and end the longest-ever partial government shutdown as soon as possible.

But Republicans, such as Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, don't want Trump to throw away what they see as his strongest bargaining chip.

Perdue balked when asked Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" about the calls from Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to reopen the government and continue separate border security talks.

"Right now, what the Democrats are saying is, 'Well look, give us what we want and maybe we'll come back in two or three months and talk about what you want.' That's not the way negotiations work in the real world," Perdue said.

When pressed on the Democrats' offer to reopen the government, Perdue suggested that such an agreement would undermine Trump's efforts to pressure his opponents into funding a border wall.

"I understand that," Perdue said. "But then, where's the leverage for the president in terms of getting them to move on the issue of the day?"

Perdue's reference to the shutdown — now in its 26th day with negotiations at a stalemate — as "leverage" for Trump comes as federal workers are feeling its effects more acutely than ever.

With about 800,000 government workers furloughed or continuing to work without receiving regular paychecks, the impact of the shutdown is spilling over into everyday life for other Americans, as well. At airports, for instance, passengers are reportedly facing huge delays and limited services as Transportation Service Administration workers pass their first pay period without receiving a check.

New forecasts from the Trump administration show that the partial shutdown could cost the economy twice as much as originally thought. An official told CNBC on Tuesday that the administration doubled its original estimate to a 0.1 percentage point subtraction from growth every week.