Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," has received worldwide praise and it was the best-selling hardcover book of 2018. Now, it has a new accolade: It's almost better than sex.

"Becoming" has been the No. 1 most sold book on Amazon across all formats for 47 days, according to data provided to CNBC Make It from Amazon Charts, which is the longest top best-seller streak since a very different kind of book topped the charts in 2012 — erotic romance "Fifty Shades of Grey."

"Becoming" became the No. 1 best seller shortly before its Nov. 13 release and though it was displaced briefly, according to CNN, which first reported the story. On Wednesday, it was still atop the list. The list is updated hourly and is based on sales.

Only seven other titles have had longer No. 1 Amazon best seller streaks across all formats: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" by J.K. Rowling, "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E.L. James, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" by Rowling, "A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose" by Eckhart Tolle, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" by Rowling and "Da Vinci Code" by Dan Brown.

Obama's memoir is an inspiration read filled with stories of childhood on the South Side of Chicago and her time in the White House as First Lady. It sold over 2 million copies in all formats in North America in its first 15 days on sale. The former First Lady has also sold out shows during her book tour, with tickets prices climbing to thousands of dollars.

"My main hope was to create something that could be useful to other people, to give them something they could use in their own lives. So I focused on telling my story as honestly as I could. I'm not settling scores or giving a political play-by-play," Obama said of her memoir in a reading guide released by Crown.

"I hoped to bring people inside the experience of growing up a working-class black girl on the South Side of Chicago who became First Lady of the United States," she said. "It's all of me, all right there on those pages, which means I feel a little vulnerable knowing what I'm putting out there. But I hope if I can share my story, with all its ups and downs, then other people might have the courage to share theirs, too."

Currently, behind Obama's book on Amazon's best sellers ranking is "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo, whose show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" premiered on Netflix in January.

