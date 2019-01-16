UPDATE 1-Fuel inventories build up in Mexico amid crackdown on theft

(Adds amount of fuel storage, fuel in transit)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fuel continues accumulating at Mexico's ports and storage terminals, the government and state-run Pemex said on Wednesday, as the government struggles to accelerate deliveries to gas stations via truck instead of speedier pipelines.

In a bid to halt rampant theft of gasoline and diesel, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has ordered the closure of key pipelines, which has caused shortages and sparked concerns of an impact to the economy if the shortfalls are prolonged.

Mexico currently has almost 7 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in dozens of tankers anchored around Pemex's ports waiting to discharge. Some 5.3 million barrels more are stored at terminals, said Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero.

In a press conference with Lopez Obrador, Romero also estimated that 3.8 million barrels of fuel purchased by oil company Pemex from different suppliers are on the way.