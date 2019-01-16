Rihanna sues her father Ronald over use of their surname 'Fenty'

Artist Rihanna has sued her father Ronald for using "Fenty," their surname, claiming he aimed to extract "millions of dollars" for his own business.

Ronald Fenty and business partner Moses Joktan Perkins run Fenty Entertainment LLC, which Rihanna says is nothing to do with her. In the lawsuit, she accuses the partners of exploiting her fame and attempting to connect the name with "resort hotel services." It also alleges they negotiated a deal for Rihanna to play 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million, which she had not authorized.

Rihanna — full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — launched makeup line Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it reportedly sold $100 million worth of products in its first 40 days. The name is also used for Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which was released last May, and she also has a footwear and apparel line with Puma. Her first collaboration with the sportswear brand helped its sales reach almost $1 billion in its fourth quarter reported in February 2016. She also owns the trademarks Fenty Glow, House of Fenty and Fenty Fragrance, among others, according to the suit.