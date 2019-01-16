Marketing Media Money

Rihanna sues her father Ronald over use of their surname 'Fenty'

Artist Rihanna has sued her father Ronald for using "Fenty," their surname, claiming he aimed to extract "millions of dollars" for his own business.

Ronald Fenty and business partner Moses Joktan Perkins run Fenty Entertainment LLC, which Rihanna says is nothing to do with her. In the lawsuit, she accuses the partners of exploiting her fame and attempting to connect the name with "resort hotel services." It also alleges they negotiated a deal for Rihanna to play 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million, which she had not authorized.

Rihanna — full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty — launched makeup line Fenty Beauty in 2017 and it reportedly sold $100 million worth of products in its first 40 days. The name is also used for Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which was released last May, and she also has a footwear and apparel line with Puma. Her first collaboration with the sportswear brand helped its sales reach almost $1 billion in its fourth quarter reported in February 2016. She also owns the trademarks Fenty Glow, House of Fenty and Fenty Fragrance, among others, according to the suit.

Singer Travis Scott and Rihanna in a 2015 advertising campaign for her Puma sneaker line
Puma
Singer Travis Scott and Rihanna in a 2015 advertising campaign for her Puma sneaker line

"Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf, nor has he ever been authorized to use her name, intellectual property or publicity rights," states a court document dated January 15, 2019, obtained by entertainment website Variety.

It adds that the defendants have been sent cease and desist notices to stop claiming they are connected to the Fenty name, but they have continued "to falsely state and advertise to third parties that the company is affiliated with Rihanna and the Fenty brand."

An undated press release on the Fenty Entertainment website describes the company as "a groundbreaking entertainment company, focused on cultivating new talent and developing TV and media platforms for promoting brand development."

Along with Rihanna, the plaintiffs are her two companies Roraj Trade LLC and Combermere Entertainment Properties.

Fenty Entertainment had not responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of publication.