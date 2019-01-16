Steve Carell will star in Netflix 'Space Force' comedy – as Trump pushes for the real thing

Netflix may beat the White House to creating the first iteration of a military branch in outer space, as the media company announced a new comedy series called "Space Force" on Wednesday.
Steve Carell will be executive producer and co-creator of the series along with Greg Daniels. Carell is expected to make more than $1 million per episode, people familiar told the Hollywood Reporter.
"From the guys that brought you the Office," Netflix said in a teaser tweet for "Space Force." "This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."
@realspaceforce: From the guys that brought you The Office. Welcome to Space Force.
The show's recently-created Twitter handle, "@realspaceforce," says the series is "coming soon to Netflix."
Netflix is drawing on talent it knows is hard to find. The Office, created over a decade ago, is widely-believed to be the most streamed show on Netflix.
President Donald Trump first floated the idea for a standalone Space Force in March. The plan quickly gained popularity within the administration and Vice President Mike Pence announced in August a detailed plan for Trump's vision. The Space Force would be the first military branch in over 70 years if it comes to pass.