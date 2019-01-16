Stocks set to open slightly higher as traders digest Brexit vote and focus on bank earnings

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on Wednesday, following a parliamentary defeat for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Dow futures were 76 points higher as of 2:12 a.m. ET, indicating a 26 point rise at the open, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also higher.

Traders were digesting news that the U.K. leader had lost a vote on her Brexit deal by 230 votes, which is believed to be the highest margin of defeat for any sitting government in British political history.

May told lawmakers that her Conservative government "will listen" following the vote and that a statement will be made in Parliament on January 21 where the prime minister is due to present a "plan B" for the withdrawal agreement.

U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who leads Britain's Labour party, said he has tabled a motion of no confidence in the government that will be debated and voted on Wednesday. Sterling was barely changed Wednesday, trading just below the flatline versus the dollar at $1.2855.