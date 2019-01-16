Three things your child should know before taking on student loans

If you want to keep your child from graduating with insurmountable debt, put down the glossy college brochures and break out your calculators.

More than 6 out of 10 students polled by College Ave Student Loans said they feel they have a good understanding of the different types of loans and payments available.

Yet nearly 40 percent of the 1,307 participants said they were uncertain of the difference between private and federal loans.

The company, a provider of college financing, polled the students in October 2018.

In all, student loan debt is now at a record $1.5 trillion as of the third quarter of 2018, according to the Federal Reserve.

"It's intuitive that when you get to school, you worry about making friends and handling your academics," said Joe DePaulo, CEO of College Ave Student Loans.

"I think the most important thing they can figure out is what will be your monthly payment when you graduate?" he said.

Here are three things your child should know before borrowing to get through college.