Watch JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speak at the Economic Club of New York

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is slated to speak at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.

Dimon's comments come two days after the banking titan reported disappointing quarterly earnings for the first time in 15 quarters. Choppy market action led to muted trading revenue for J.P. Morgan last quarter.

In a statement, Dimon said urged U.S. politicians to work together as the current dysfunction is now threatening economic growth. "We urge our country's leaders to strike a collaborative, constructive tone, which would reinforce already-strong consumer and business sentiment," he said.

