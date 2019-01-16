10 quotes to draw inspiration from, ahead of this year's Davos

Every year, influential leaders from across the globe descend upon the snowy Swiss town of Davos to present their thoughts on the current state of global affairs. Yet that's not the only topic that ends up for discussion.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has given leading figures an opportunity to pass on some of the lessons they've learned in life and throughout their careers. 2019 is expected to be no different.

With comments out of the summit expected to make headlines in the coming week, CNBC Make It looks at remarks made at previous gatherings in Davos — and how some people's advice continues to hold resonance.