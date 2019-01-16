YouTube will clamp down on content that shows people engaging in dangerous activities or pranks that cause emotional distress.

Google's video sharing platform published guidelines on Tuesday to address a growing number of "dangerous" trends, including a recent spike in videos showing people attempting the "Bird Box challenge."

Inspired by the Netflix movie "Bird Box," the challenge involves attempting to perform tasks while blindfolded. It is known to have led to at least one car accident, where a teenager crashed her car in Utah while driving with a hat over her eyes.

In a public post on Tuesday, a community manager at YouTube said the platform was home to "many beloved viral challenges and pranks," but the company had a responsibility to prohibit content that encouraged harmful activities. The post noted that the Tide pod challenge — in which people filmed themselves eating pods filled with laundry detergent — and the Fire Challenge — which encouraged people to set themselves on fire — had caused death in some instances, and had "no place on YouTube."

"Our policies prohibiting harmful and dangerous content also extend to pranks with a perceived danger of serious physical injury. We don't allow pranks that make victims believe they're in serious physical danger — for example, a home invasion prank or a drive-by shooting prank," it said. "We also don't allow pranks that cause children to experience severe emotional distress, meaning something so bad that it could leave the child traumatized for life."

This included videos that tricked children into believing a parent had died or shamed young people for mistakes. YouTube said it would remove content that violated these policies, but it would give channels on its platform a two-month window before it began enforcing "strikes" for policy breaches.

A YouTube spokesperson told CNBC via email on Wednesday that the platform had long prohibited videos promoting harmful activities.

"We heard feedback from creators that we could provide some clarity on certain Community Guidelines, so we published materials detailing our policies against pranks that cause others to seriously fear for their safety or that cause serious emotional distress to children and vulnerable individuals," they said.