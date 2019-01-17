Barbara Corcoran: To sell your home as fast as possible, focus on these 3 things

Finally, "you want to make sure you make the key improvements in your kitchen," Corcoran says, which means resurfacing your cabinets or re-painting the walls if necessary.
Sidney Torres, real estate expert and host of CNBC's "The Deed," agrees that you should pay close attention to the kitchen. One of his favorite, affordable features to add to this specific room is under-cabinet lighting, which can significantly boost the value of your home.
"It's not expensive to do, but it's nice," he tells Make It. "It washes down the back-splash." Plus, under-cabinet lighting adds depth to your kitchen: "It gives the ceiling height and makes it feel higher than what it really is."
Lastly, Corcoran says, don't underestimate the value of a new and tidy refrigerator. "If you watch a buyer walk into any kitchen, the first thing they do is open the refrigerator," she says, and "when a buyer sees a shiny, new refrigerator, they assume the whole kitchen is in better order."
