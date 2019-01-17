Dow set to fall | Shutdown enters Day 27 | Remembering Jack Bogle

Jack Bogle, who founded Vanguard Group, an investing juggernaut now with more than $5.1 trillion in assets under management, and created the world's first index mutual fund, has died. He was 89. (CNBC)



Vice President Mike Pence told U.S. diplomats that North Korea has not taken "concrete steps" to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, a pledge made in a summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un last June. (USA Today)

Approximately 1,800 GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $400,000 to help people affected by the government shutdown as of yesterday afternoon. The shutdown enters its 27th day with no clear end in sight. (CNBC)

Senate Democrats came up short in a vote to stop the Trump administration from easing sanctions on companies linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. (CNBC)

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said in a CNN interview that he's never categorically stated that Trump's campaign did not collude with Russia — taking another step away from the president's repeated stance of "no collusion."

The U.K. government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence. Lawmakers in the U.K.'s lower house of parliament voted to defeat the motion raised by the leader of the main opposition Labour party. (CNBC)

Winter Storm Harper will spread its mess of snow, ice and wind into the Plains, Midwest and Northeast into this weekend. The heaviest snow will likely be in parts of the Northeast. (The Weather Channel)

The U.S. Justice Department will pursue a criminal case against Chinese tech giant Huawei for alleged trade secrets theft, according to The Wall Street Journal. An indictment is expected soon, the Journal reported.

Tesla's (TSLA) customer referral program will come to an end on Feb. 1, Elon Musk said in a tweet today. The initiative lets drivers give their friends a referral code to get six months of free charging via Tesla's Supercharger network. (CNBC)