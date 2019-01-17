Morning Brief

Dow set to fall | Shutdown enters Day 27 | Remembering Jack Bogle

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted their highest closes since December 13. The major averages have been higher for two straight sessions and seven of the last nine. (CNBC)

The Labor Department will issue its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed will release its monthly manufacturing index for January. The government shutdown means that the scheduled release of December housing starts and building permits will not take place today. (CNBC)

Morgan Stanley (MS) is the headliner in this morning's earnings reports, with BB&T (BBT), KeyCorp (KEY), and M&T Bank (MTB) also scheduled to report. Dow component American Express (AXP) and Netflix (NFLX) are scheduled to report after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Jack Bogle, who founded Vanguard Group, an investing juggernaut now with more than $5.1 trillion in assets under management, and created the world's first index mutual fund, has died. He was 89. (CNBC)

* Wall Street reacts to the death of Jack Bogle (CNBC)
* In his last major interview, Jack Bogle gave a warning about this bull market (CNBC)

Vice President Mike Pence told U.S. diplomats that North Korea has not taken "concrete steps" to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, a pledge made in a summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un last June. (USA Today)

Approximately 1,800 GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $400,000 to help people affected by the government shutdown as of yesterday afternoon. The shutdown enters its 27th day with no clear end in sight. (CNBC)

Senate Democrats came up short in a vote to stop the Trump administration from easing sanctions on companies linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russia's president, Vladimir Putin. (CNBC)

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, said in a CNN interview that he's never categorically stated that Trump's campaign did not collude with Russia — taking another step away from the president's repeated stance of "no collusion."

The U.K. government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence. Lawmakers in the U.K.'s lower house of parliament voted to defeat the motion raised by the leader of the main opposition Labour party. (CNBC)

Winter Storm Harper will spread its mess of snow, ice and wind into the Plains, Midwest and Northeast into this weekend. The heaviest snow will likely be in parts of the Northeast. (The Weather Channel)

The U.S. Justice Department will pursue a criminal case against Chinese tech giant Huawei for alleged trade secrets theft, according to The Wall Street Journal. An indictment is expected soon, the Journal reported.

Tesla's (TSLA) customer referral program will come to an end on Feb. 1, Elon Musk said in a tweet today. The initiative lets drivers give their friends a referral code to get six months of free charging via Tesla's Supercharger network. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Alcoa (AA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, beating forecasts by 16 cents, while the aluminum producer's revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. Alcoa also said it expects a supply surplus in 2019, driven by Chinese production.

CSX (CSX) beat estimates by two cents with quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, with the railroad operator's revenue in line with Wall Street projections. However, CSX did forecast slower revenue growth for 2019.

Cars.com (CARS) announced it was reviewing various strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including a possible sale of the online auto marketplace operator.

Gannett (GCI) remains on watch after a late-day surge Wednesday, coming after a Wall Street Journal report that Tribune Publishing had recently tried to revive merger talks between the two. Sources told the Journal that Tribune remains interested and that Gannett may be more receptive in light of the recent takeover bid from MNG Enterprises.

The debt rating of PG&E's (PCG) Pacific Gas & Electric Unit was cut by Standard and Poor's for the third time this month, after the utility missed interest payments on some of its debt.

Sprint (S) is the latest mobile network operator to say it will stop giving real-time location data on its customers to data middlemen. T-Mobile (TMUS), Verizon (VZ), and AT&T (T) and done the same earlier this month.

Apple (AAPL) plans to cut back on hiring for some divisions following a slowdown in iPhone sales, according to a Bloomberg report.

Goldman Sachs (GS) removed "eight digits" worth of dollars from the bonus pool of its fixed income division in the last week of 2018, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

WATERCOOLER

Netflix (NFLX) announced a new series called "Space Force," a comedy co-created by Steve Carell. Carell, arguably best-known for his portrayal of Michael Scott in "The Office," is reportedly expected to make more than $1 million per episode.