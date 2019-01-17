Early estimates for next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment are in — and they're nothing to celebrate.

In fact, at the rate we're going, there might not be a cost-of-living adjustment for 2020 at all, according to Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

The non-profit organization tracks how the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, changes could shape up each year and has a strong track record for accuracy. Last September, Johnson predicted the COLA for 2019 would be 2.8 percent. The next month, the Social Security Administration confirmed that number.