European markets seen lower after May survives no-confidence vote

Market focus is largely attuned to the latest Brexit developments, after Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly won a no-confidence vote late Wednesday.

May defeated the parliamentary motion by a margin of 19 votes.

Shortly after securing the votes needed to avoid a general election, May urged other party leaders to hold cross-party talks in an effort to break the current deadlock on a Brexit divorce deal.

An outline for a so-called "Plan B" is due by Monday, with market participants widely expecting Westminster to push for an extension of Article 50 past March 29.

On the data front, the euro area is expected to publish annualized construction output figures for November at around 10:00 a.m. London time. The bloc is also set to release a final reading of inflation rate data for December at the same time.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, edged 0.2 percent higher on Thursday.