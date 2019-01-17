Greece's Tsipras narrowly wins a confidence vote, but risks early election

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has narrowly won a confidence vote on Wednesday night, averting a snap elections. However, the stability of his government could be at risk.

Tsipras' government won the vote with 151 lawmakers, out of 300, supporting him. The Greek government was thrown into this uncertainty after its coalition partner resigned last week over a naming deal with Macedonia.

But the political situation is still fragile for Tsipras, whose party has only 145 seats in the Greek parliament — making him leader of a minority government.

"It's highly likely" that there will be an early election in Greece, Mujtaba Rahman, managing director at Eurasia Group told CNBC on Thursday.

Tsipras' mandate ends in September, but the fact that he now heads a minority government has raised questions about whether he will be able to survive the leadership until then.

"This will make completing the current parliamentary term in office a near-impossible job," Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence said in a note.

"However, Tsipras will have the advantage of determining the timing of the next vote and approve legislation he deems to be 'vital'," Piccoli also said.