Trump postpones House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's overseas trip because of shutdown

President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter Thursday that he was postponing her scheduled trip to Egypt, Brussels and Afghanistan because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump's move came less than an hour before the Pelosi reportedly was scheduled to leave on a military plane for what the president said would be a seven-day trip.

The president's action came a day after Pelos, D-Calif., urged Trump to either reschedule his upcoming State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress or deliver it in writing.

In her own letter to Trump, Pelosi cited potential security concerns related to the shutdown.

A White House official told NBC News that Pelosi is not the only person whose travel is being affected: All congressional delegations overseas have been grounded by Trump until after the shutdown is over because the trips would require the use of federally funded military aircraft.

"We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over," Trump wrote in in his letter to Pelosi, which was made public in a tweet by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative."

Trump's letter did not mention Pelosi's call for him to postpone the State of the Union address, which the president has not otherwise commented on. But his letter was seen as a retaliation for her suggestion.

A representative for Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Trump's letter.

But House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., called Trump's letter "petty and ridiculous and demeans the presidency."

"It's small. It's vindictive," Hoyer fumed. "It is unbecoming the president of the United States and it is an unfortunately daily occurrence."

White House officials, however, said Trump's move was the result of his desire to end the shutdown, and not payback to Pelosi personally.

"If she had gone on this trip she would have guaranteed that 800,000 federal workers would not receive their second paycheck because she would not have been here to negotiate any kind of deal."

The dueling letters between the president and the speaker come amid the nearly four-week-long partial shutdown of the federal government over border security disputes between the president and Democratic lawmakers.

Politico reported that Pelosi's trip had been kept under wraps due to security concerns.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized both his ally Trump and Pelosi after the president's letter to the speaker became public.

"One sophomoric response does not deserve another. Speaker Pelosi's threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political," Graham said. "President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate."

"I am glad the Speaker wants to meet our troops and hear from our commanders and allies. I am very disappointed she's playing politics with the State of the Union," he said. ""I wish our political leadership could find the same desire to work for common goals as those who serve our nation in uniform and other capacities."

Read Trump's full letter to Pelosi below:

--CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.