Your first trade for Thursday, January 17

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of General Electric.

Mark Tepper was a seller of Netflix.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Financials ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Barrick.

Trader disclosure: On January 16, 2019 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, BHC, CAR, CGC, CRON, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, OSTK, PFE, RAD, SNAP, SQ, T, TWTR. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock APC, BGCP, COTY, CUBA, CXO, DVN, F, FDX, GE, GLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, LEN, MAT, MSFT, MJNA, NE, NMRK, QCOM, QQQ, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, URI, WDR, WHR, WPX, ZNGA. Dan Nathan is long FB Jan / Feb call calendar. KO Feb put spread. XLU March Put Spread. PG Jan put spread. EA Feb call spread. Long INTC July Call Spread. IWM March put spread. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.