Netflix rallies back from overnight slide as Wall Street analysts defend stock after mixed earnings

Netflix beat on earnings, but missed on revenues — Here's what three experts say to watch now 45 Mins Ago | 02:24

Netflix shares dipped just slightly Friday even after the company reported mixed earnings, beating on subscriber growth but missing on revenue.

After dropping in overnight trading, the stock mounted a comeback in premarket trading as major analysts came out and defended the company on Friday morning. After losing more than 3 percent in premarket trading, the stock fell just 1 percent after the open.

Most of the major analysts remained mostly bullish on international growth just days after the streaming giant raised prices. Netflix said it add 8.8 million global paid memberships last quarter, 1.2 million more than estimated.

Several firms including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, UBS, and RBC raised their price targets. RBC analyst Mark Mahaney noted that their, "long term thesis remains fully intact...Netflix offers a truly compelling value proposition with global appeal."

Here's what the others think: