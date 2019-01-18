Asia stocks set to trade higher amid optimism in US-China trade talks

Asia Pacific markets were set to trade higher amid optimism there may be progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, after a report said that American officials were weighing the possibility of easing tariffs on Beijing in a bid to push forward trade talks.

Nikkei futures pointed to a higher open in Japan, where the benchmark index closed at 20,402.27 a day earlier.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 notched 0.31 percent higher in early trade — the heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 0.35 percent, lifted by gains in the so-called Big Four banks.

Investors will be watching developments on the trade front after The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed lifting all or some of the tariffs on China in order to advance trade discussions with China and win Beijing's support for longer-term reform.

That report sent U.S. stocks higher: The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 250 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both rose about 1 percent following the report.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump canceled his delegation's trip to the World Economic Forum, citing the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.065.

The yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, was trading higher at 109.05 at 7:26 a.m. HK/SIN compared to levels near 108.00 earlier in the week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7192 after seeing earlier lows of $0.7191 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.