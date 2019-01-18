Barack Obama became president at a dark time in America's economy. Watch CNBC's coverage   

January 20, 2009 was a historic day, as Barack Obama became the first African-American president in United States history.

It was also a chilling time in the economy, as major financial institutions were still struggling and the country was bleeding hundreds of thousands of jobs every month.

The government's response was still uncertain, with many details of the bank bailout yet to be decided and an economic stimulus package still in the works.

Watch the video above to see CNBC's coverage leading up to the inauguration.