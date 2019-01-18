Airbnb in this idyllic Italian town for 3 months for free

Looking for a change of pace? How about moving to an itty-bitty, historic hilltop town in the South of Italy?

Four people will live in Grottole, Italy for free this summer, thanks to Airbnb and local non-profit Wonder Grottole. They will become part of the local community and work as experience and home hosts for Airbnb.

"Our dream is to repopulate the historical centre," Silvio Donadio, one of the founders of Wonder Grottole, said in a written statement about the program, which was announced Tuesday. Currently only 300 people live in the town (located in the arch of Italy's "boot"), which has more than 600 empty homes, after many residents left in search of economic opportunity. "In ten years we'd like to see the village full of people from different cultures perfectly integrated with the local community."