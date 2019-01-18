Oil spikes to 6-week high after China offers to slash US trade imbalance

Oil prices hit six-week highs on Friday, rising with the stock market, on news that Beijing has put forward a plan to eliminate its trade surplus with the United States.

The plan would see China ramp up purchases of U.S. goods over the next six years with the goal of reducing its $323 billion trade surplus last year to zero by 2024. President Donald Trump has highlighted the U.S. trade deficit with foreign countries, and the offer could appeal to the protectionist commander-in-chief.

However, U.S. trade negotiators — who aim to address issues like barriers to accessing the Chinese markets and China's alleged theft of intellectual property — are skeptical of Beijing's offer, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Nevertheless, international Brent crude oil futures were up $1.37, or 2.2 percent, at $62.55 per barrel around 12:25 p.m. ET. Brent earlier rose as high as $63, its best intraday price since Dec. 7.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.50, or 2.9 percent, $53.57 per barrel. WTI peaked at $53.90 on Friday, also a high going back to Dec. 7.

Both benchmarks are up more than 3 percent this week, putting them on pace for a third consecutive week of gains following a three-month collapse in oil prices.

Earlier on Monday, markets got a boost from a Wall Street Journal report that Washington is considering removing tariffs on Chinese goods to calm markets and advance trade talks.

However, markets gave backs gains after the U.S. Treasury Department and United States Trade Representative denied that either agency has recommended the tactic.

The ongoing trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies has raised concerns about slower global growth and weaker demand for fuel.

"The most unknown question for the oil markets for 2019 is the level of demand, so oil interestingly is acting more like an equity market in the sense that it's pricing in concerns about future demand," said Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate solutions.

"People are really worried about these red flags in China in terms of auto sales coming down, retail sales coming down, and they're looking at that and saying maybe this is a leading indicator — that demand might come down in the future," she told CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" on Friday.

Oil prices also drew support from a report issued on Thursday showing OPEC's oil output fell sharply in December, indicating the 14-nation producer group got a jump start on supply reductions that began on Jan. 1.