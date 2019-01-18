METALS-London copper gains for 4th day, touches 2019 high

(Adds brokerage comments, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, hitting their highest level so far this year, on optimism that the United States and top metals consumer China are closer to resolving their long-running trade dispute. Copper is on course to add 1.4 percent this week to mark its biggest weekly gains since the week ended Nov. 16, 2018. "Until China's new smelting capacity comes into operation, the spot market will be relatively tight," Chinese brokerage Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that supply disruptions in top copper producer Chile were supporting short-term fundamentals. Analysts estimate as much as 1 million tonnes of copper smelting capacity will come on stream in China this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.6 percent to $6,029, the most since Dec. 31, and stood at $6,027.50, as of 0438 GMT.

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to 47,840 yuan ($7,059.48) a tonne by the end of morning session, heading for its best week since September.

* TRADE: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for the next round of trade talks.

* COPPER: Chile's Cochilco state copper commission maintained its average price prediction of $3.05 per pound for 2019, rising to $3.08 for 2020.

* ZINC: Shanghai zinc was the top performer, rising as much as 2.5 percent to 21,380 yuan a tonne, the most since Oct. 25. The metal, used to galvanize steel, is set to gain about 5 percent in Shanghai this week for its best week since November. LME zinc also hit a 2019 high of $2,548.50 before edging down 0.3 percent.

* ZINC: "The increase in zinc ingot stocks at home and abroad is less than expected, supporting prices," Chinese brokerage Industrial Futures said in a note.

* RUSAL: The U.S. House of Representatives backed legislation to keep sanctions on companies including aluminum firm Rusal but the Trump administration is expected to lift them as soon as Friday.

* LME: The LME will launch seven new cash-settled futures contracts on March 11, including hot-rolled coil steel and alumina.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks advanced as a report of progress in U.S.-China trade talks stirred hopes of a deal in their tariff dispute and supported risk sentiment.

PRICES

BASE METALS PRICES 0443 GMT Three month LME copper 6027.5 Most active ShFE copper 47830 Three month LME aluminum 1857 Most active ShFE aluminum 13455 Three month LME zinc 2540.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21285 Three month LME lead 1970 Most active ShFE lead 17690 Three month LME nickel 11665 Most active ShFE nickel 93880 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 147990 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 383.45 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1136.9 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 719.89 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1419.01 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1970.63

($1 = 6.7767 Chinese yuan)

