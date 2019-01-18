Stocks are gliding higher in a bullish way after December's trouncing

Compared to the rough ride down, stocks have much more quietly and gently recovered more than 13 percent of their losses from the Christmas Eve low.

That's good news for bullish investors, who expect that the turbulent Christmas lows marked the bottom of the rout that took the S&P 500 down 20 percent on an intraday basis. The S&P 500 Friday was on track for a fourth week of gains and was up 13.5 percent from the Christmas Eve close.

"It's a grind higher, but I think that's classic. The market takes the stairs up and elevator down. The elevator was a horror show in December. The market is just grinding its way back," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "It has happened in a rational fashion, and I think that's good."

Strategists say the recovery also could be signaling that the December sell off was an overreaction to fears about a global slowdown, rising rates and trade tensions. The market has since pushed aside its worst fears – that a recession is coming later in the year, and that an overly active Federal Reserve could help bring it on.

"December was out of line with fundamentals," said Richard Bernstein, CEO Richard Bernstein Advisors. "I think there was tremendous uncertainty. I described it as shooting ourselves in the economic foot … One of the reasons we've been so bullish is there's this underlying fear in the market place that's normally through time, very bullish. What happens is you had a spike in volatility which begot more fear."

Bernstein expects the market to be higher than it is now at year end, but not sharply higher.

"I think the market is OK. I don't think one should be 'pedal to the metal' bullish, and I don't think one should be under your desk in a fetal position," he said.