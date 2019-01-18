Stocks to rise | Tesla cuts jobs | Netflix misses on revenue

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open and a possible fourth straight day of gains for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, with the latest boost coming from reports the White House is mulling a pullback of trade tariffs against China. (CNBC)

Ahead of Friday trading on Wall Street, the Dow looks to build on Thursday's correction-busting rally. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain in correction territory, all three stock measures logged their highest closes since mid-December. (CNBC)

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were sinking about 7 percent in premarket trading after an employee memo from CEO Elon Musk revealed the electric automaker is reducing its full-time workforce by 7 percent. Musk said the cuts are needed to pay for getting the baseline Model 3 cost down. (CNBC)



* Read Musk's email to Tesla employees explaining the job cuts (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) shares were under pressure in the premarket, but off their after hours lows from overnight, on lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, which hinted at higher expenditures. However, per-share earnings and subscriber growth did beat estimates. (CNBC)



* Netflix: We're more scared of Fortnite and YouTube than Disney and Amazon (CNBC)

* Netflix discloses some colossal numbers for its shows (CNBC)

Dow stock American Express (AXP) was lower in the premarket after the credit card giant reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of estimates. Amex blames higher expenses and increased provisions for credit losses. (CNBC)

On the Friday economic calendar, the Fed issues December industrial production and capacity utilization figures at 9:15 p.m. ET. The University of Michigan release preliminary January consumer sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. A handful of regional banks report earnings. (CNBC)

New York Fed President John Williams speaks at 9:05 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks at 11 a.m. ET. Investors will be looking for any more clues on whether the Fed might pause its interest rate hikes. (CNBC)