Here's where things stand two years into Trump's presidency

When President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised to put "America first."

Now, two years later, the country and the world have changed in several ways as the president enters the second half of his term.

The federal government is stuck in its longest shutdown in history. The economy has grown steadily despite a escalating trade war with China, but experts warn that a slowdown could be on the horizon. The balance of power in Congress is divided for the first time in the Trump administration. Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation, meanwhile, is reportedly nearing completion as it puts more pressure on Trump and his inner circle.

Here is where things stand as Trump's third year as president begins.