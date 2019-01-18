Bonds

US Treasurys lower as investors monitor trade developments and government shutdown

  • In terms of economic data, there will be industrial production figures out at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • No Treasury auctions were scheduled for Friday.

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as investors monitored political developments and trade negotiations with China.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.7536 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0787 percent.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the U.S. could ease trade tariffs against China. The suggestion reportedly came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but faced pushback from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Wall Street rallied on the news but pared some of those gains after a senior government official told CNBC that Mnuchin had not made any such recommendations.

Money managers were also following U.S. politics as the government shutdown continues into its 28th day.

In terms of economic data, there will be industrial production figures out at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

No Treasury auctions were scheduled for Friday.

Elsewhere, at 9:05 a.m. ET, the New York Fed President John Williams will speak in Somerset, New Jersey. Slightly after that, at 11:00 a.m. ET, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will address a Symposium in Philadelphia.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---