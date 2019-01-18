US Treasurys lower as investors monitor trade developments and government shutdown

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the U.S. could ease trade tariffs against China. The suggestion reportedly came from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but faced pushback from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Wall Street rallied on the news but pared some of those gains after a senior government official told CNBC that Mnuchin had not made any such recommendations.

Money managers were also following U.S. politics as the government shutdown continues into its 28th day.

In terms of economic data, there will be industrial production figures out at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment numbers due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

No Treasury auctions were scheduled for Friday.

Elsewhere, at 9:05 a.m. ET, the New York Fed President John Williams will speak in Somerset, New Jersey. Slightly after that, at 11:00 a.m. ET, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will address a Symposium in Philadelphia.