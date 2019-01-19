Tesla's 13 percent stock slump on Friday was the biggest of the new year, and the seventh-steepest since the company's public market debut in 2010. The decline followed an announcement by CEO Elon Musk that Tesla is slashing 7 percent of its full-time jobs as it ramps up production of Model 3 sedans.

The last time Tesla investors had a day that rough was Sept. 28, when the stock plummeted almost 14 percent after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Musk for fraud.

For the most part, shareholders have been rewarded for gambling on the electric car-maker and its enigmatic CEO. The stock debuted at $17 and is now trading at over $300. If you invested $1 million in the IPO, that stake would now be worth about $17.8 million.