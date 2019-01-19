The world favors immigration and working with other countries, WEF report claims

The world is largely open to immigration and multilateral cooperation, according to a new opinion poll published by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

WEF, best known for hosting the annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, said a survey of more than 10,000 people from different parts of the world revealed that a clear majority believed that cooperation among nations was very important.

The WEF report, released with web-based research firm Qualtrics, also claimed the findings exposed and debunked a negative image of immigrants that have been pushed by media outlets around the world.

A global majority of respondents (57%) said they believed immigrants were "mostly good" for their adopted country although there were some strong regional variations.

The most welcoming regions to immigration were North America (66 %) and South Asia (72 %) of those asked stating that people coming to their country was "mostly good."

However, only 40 percent of Eastern Europeans and 46 percent of those living in Western Europe held the same opinion.

When asked if their own country had a responsibility to help other countries, South Asia also came out on top with 94 percent agreeing with the statement.