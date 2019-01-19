Trump offers a border wall for 'Dreamer' protection deal — and Democrats quickly reject it

President Donald Trump on Saturday proposed limited legal protections for undocumented immigrants in exchange for money to build his proposed border wall, a plan meant to put pressure on congressional Democrats as the longest government shutdown ever drags into its 29th day.

The offer likely will not lead to a deal to reopen the nine U.S. agencies that remain unfunded as concerns grow about the 800,000 federal workers going without pay. Before Trump announced the proposal Saturday, Democratic leaders rejected it as inadequate as details emerged in media reports.

The president backed legislation to give more than 700,000 immigrants known as "Dreamers" temporary legal status and work authorization for three years if their protection gets revoked. He also supported a three-year extension of the legal status of immigrants temporarily protected from deportation.

In remarks at the White House, the president called his proposal "straightforward, fair, reasonable and common sense" with "lots of compromise." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to bring the bill to a vote this week, which will fail unless seven Democrats support it.

Trump described the offer as a way to "break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border." He did not mention the government worker furloughed or working without pay during his comments.

The olive branch comes as Trump faces pressure to end the partial closure that has inflicted financial pain on government workers and disrupted services from food inspection to airport security. The president's demand for $5.7 billion to construct the proposed barrier — and Democrats' refusal to fund it — led to the funding lapse that polls say Americans increasingly blame on Trump.

The offer likely died before Trump even made it public. Democrats — and even some Republicans and Trump aides — have urged the president to back bills passed by the Democratic-held House to temporarily reopen the government before they hold border security talks.

In a statement before Trump spoke Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the proposal "a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people's lives." Democrats noted that the proposal would not offer as much certainty to immigrants who, under previously discussed plans, would have been legally protected for longer and could have had a path to citizenship.

"It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter," the California Democrat said.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin — the chamber's second-ranking Democrat and one of the leading voices for the so-called Dreamers — also said he "cannot support the offer as reported and do not believe it can pass the Senate." He said he would join talks to "resolve all outstanding issues" on immigration after the government is funded.

The rejection still leaves the path to reopening about a quarter of the government unclear. In December, Pelosi rejected a potential plan to fund the wall in exchange for legal protections or a possible path to citizenship for the immigrants.

When Republicans held both chambers of Congress last year, a similar agreement to resolve both issues fell apart. Lawmakers have sought a solution to protect the immigrants for years, and made it more of a priority when Trump tried to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2017.

A conversation last year about immigrants with temporary protected status in part led to talks collapsing. Durbin said Trump referred to Haiti and African countries as "s---hole" nations.

The president later claimed the senator "blew DACA."

