Jailed former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn is staging a new bid to be granted bail, offering to meet greater restrictions and higher guarantees that include posting his Nissan stock as collateral.

Since he was arrested on November 21st, Ghosn has been detained in a Japanese jail, and has not been allowed to have direct contact with his family. Although he strongly denies the allegations made against him, he remains incarcerated while awaiting trial on charges he committed financial crimes while serving as CEO of Nissan.

In a court petition for his latest bail hearing, the 64 year-old says he is willing to pay a higher amount for bail, surrender his passports, and pay additional costs for security — if that is what the court requires as terms of being released from detention.

"As the Court considers my bail application, I want to emphasize that I will reside in Japan and respect any and all bail conditions the Court concludes are warranted," Ghosn wrote in a statement released shortly before his latest bail hearing in Tokyo on Monday.

"I will attend my trial not only because I am legally obligated to do so, but because I am eager to finally have the opportunity to defend myself," said Ghosn. "I am not guilty of the charges against me and I look forward to defending my reputation in the courtroom; nothing is more important to me or to my family."