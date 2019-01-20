In 2008, Marvel Studios turned the page on the comic book movie with "Iron Man," which became a smash hit. A decade later, superhero flicks are at another turning point.

Walt Disney-owned Marvel will drop the curtain on the third act of an unprecedented 11 years of interconnected storytelling, which spanned 22 films. The studio has been virtually bullet-proof at the box office, but with some of the stars who built the Marvel cinematic universe expected to exit the film series, Disney faces a fresh set of challenges.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is finally starting to close the gap with Marvel. After its own cinematic universe based on DC Comics sputtered under the direction of director-producer Zack Snyder, Warner is now gravitating towards standalone films, and away from Snyder's grim-and-gritty tone.