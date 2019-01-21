British Prime Minister May to reveal her 'Plan B' for Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is due to lay out a 'Plan B' for Brexit to lawmakers on Monday as she looks to secure a fresh withdrawal agreement before the March 29 deadline to leave the European Union (EU).
As widely expected, May's initial Brexit deal, or 'Withdrawal Agreement,' was rejected by a majority of the U.K. Parliament last week, giving the prime minister three working days to come up with an alternative plan.
May has since held cross-party talks although opposition parties have called on her to both rule out a 'no-deal' Brexit (where Britain leaves the EU abruptly with no ongoing relationship in place) or to hold a second referendum. A second vote is the preferred option of several larger opposition parties, including the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party (SNP), both of whom oppose Brexit.
May is now focused on persuading Brexiteers within her Conservative party and the pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland to back her deal by resolving Irish "backstop" concerns, according to the BBC on Monday, citing anonymous sources within the Cabinet, top-level ministers.
The BBC added that May held a conference call with the Cabinet, her closest ministers, on Sunday and said "it's understood she wants to show the EU that MPs could back a deal without a backstop, in the hope of encouraging Brussels to soften its position."