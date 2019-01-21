British Prime Minister May to reveal her 'Plan B' for Brexit

The Irish "backstop" – a fall-back option intended to keep the Irish/Northern Irish border open if the U.K. and EU fail to strike a trade deal in a 21-month transition period following the departure date in March 2019 – has been a key stumbling block in Brexit negotiations.

It's controversial as it would mean that Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K., stays roughly aligned to the rules of the EU's single market in a bid to avoid a "hard" border with Ireland. That has proved controversial for lawmakers across the spectrum and May was expected to focus on resolving the backstop issue in a bid to persuade politicians within her own Conservative party and the opposition to back her deal.

The U.K.'s international trade minister said on Sunday that the Brexit process was at risk of being "hijacked" by 'Remainers' within parliament. May is expected to address Parliament on Monday afternoon and to set out how she intends to deal with the Brexit deal impasse.

Remainers and Brexiteers remain at loggerheads over Brexit and what level of closeness the U.K. should have to the bloc in future, however.

"You've got a 'leave' population, and a 'remain' parliament," Liam Fox told the BBC on Sunday.

"Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process … What we are now getting are some of those who were always absolutely opposed to the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in effect steal the result from the people."

Meanwhile, the Shadow Brexit Secretary Kier Starmer said that the U.K. now needed to be "realistic about what the options are" when he spoke to the BBC's Andrew Marr show Sunday.