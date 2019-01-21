DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach says he's leaving Twitter due to 'suspicious activity'

Jeffrey Gundlach is ditching Twitter.

The founder of DoubleLine Capital said in a tweet late on Sunday he would be deleting his account "due to suspicious activity." The tweet did not elaborate on the suspicious activity Gundlach was referring to.

Gundlach's account, which has the handle "@TruthGundlach," has been online since May 2017. Gundlach has used it to express his views on everything from financial markets to income taxes.

Most recently, Gundlach tweeted on Saturday: "To all people presently banging the drum that 'people like me' are not 'paying their fair share': The taxes I pay are over 50% of my income."

He also took a shot at Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea on Saturday, saying he seems "determined to run it into the ground."

The Paris-listed shares of Societe Generale have plummeted nearly 38 percent over the past 12 months. On Thursday, the French bank said it expects sales from its global markets and investor services business to have fallen approximately 20 percent in the fourth quarter, citing a "challenging market environment."

Gundlach also called Deutsche Bank a "sick puppy" on December 6.

DoubleLine did not immediately respond to a CNBC.com request for comment.

