Beleaguered Chinese tech behemoth Huawei kicked off 2019 with a charm offensive, in a bid to counter damaging headlines that have hit the company in the past few months.

The company has often been criticized for being too secretive, but has tried to to open its doors more since the start of the year. That comes after the arrest of its CFO on allegations the tech giant committed fraud linked to the skirting of U.S. sanctions, a report that American authorities are probing whether the firm stole trade secrets, and moves from multiple countries to block Huawei's equipment from sensitive infrastructure projects.

In what appeared to be part of a significant public-relations push, the company offered international media a tour last week of its smartphone production factory in Dongguan, an area just north of its headquarters in Shenzhen. And then it took a group of reporters, including from CNBC, to a new campus being built to look like various cities in Europe.

The biggest sign of Huawei's new public positioning came later that day, when the company hosted a round table with Ren Zhengfei, the telecommunication equipment maker's reclusive founder. Ren very rarely speaks to the media, let alone international publications, and is not often seen in public. He spent more than two hours taking questions from outlets including CNBC, addressing some of the allegations thrown at his company.