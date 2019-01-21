Religion and economy will take center stage as Indonesia's president seeks re-election, experts say

AsIndonesians head to the polls in April, religion and the economy will likely take center stage as President Joko Widodo seeks re-election, experts told CNBC.
Commonly known by his nickname "Jokowi," the incumbent president is up against former Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming elections — a replay of the 2014 elections. Both candidates had previously faced off in the 2014 polls which saw Widodo narrowly defeat Prabowo after garnering 53 percent of the votes.
While Widodo is currently leading in opinion polls, his chances of re-election are contingent on his religious credentials and ability to push Indonesia's economy forward.
Like the previous election, it is difficult to determine the winner beforehand because the "support for candidates are so close," Alexander Raymond Arifianto, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said during an interview with CNBC's Capital Connection on Friday.