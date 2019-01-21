Religion and economy will take center stage as Indonesia's president seeks re-election, experts say

However, religion and identity politics are a "far more salient issue" in this year's elections, Arifianto said. He explained that identity politics — which he defined as the usage of religious and/or ethnic symbols by certain groups of people for their own political ends — could be one of the key deciding factors of Widodo's election success.

Religion is playing an increasingly important political role in Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population in the world.

Widodo's selection of the highly influential Muslim cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate has been seen by many as a move to enhance support from conservative religious groups.

Rallies against Jakarta's governor in 2016 had cast serious doubt on Widodo's religious credentials after his ally, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, was imprisoned on charges of blasphemy. "Ahok" — the capital's first Chinese Christian governor — was found guilty of insulting the Quran after making references to the religious text in his rally speech. Those protests quickly spread, with opposition supporters using it as a platform to criticize Widodo's government.

Some of those Islamic protesters are now backing Prabowo, according to Arifianto.

Although Widodo is leading in double digits in the opinion polls and has far more financial support than Prabowo, the former lieutenant general has far more "hardcore, die-hard supporters — mainly from this Islamist camp," Arifianto noted.

"They are going to back (Prabowo) no matter what, and they are going to support him in a lot of provinces, like West Java and Banten, that have strong Islamic undertones in their population," he said, adding that those supporters might be able to turn the tables around.