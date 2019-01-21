SAP's new marketing chief is going to Davos for the first time. Here's why

Alicia Tillman has been chief marketing officer (CMO) at technology firm SAP for just over a year and this week she will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos for the first time, joining senior marketers from companies including Microsoft, AT&T, Unilever, Dell and Google.

But what place do marketers have at WEF, where topics include geopolitics, tackling malnutrition and nuclear power?

While SAP chief executive Bill McDermott will take part in a panel on leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as part of the WEF program, Tillman's focus will be on how brands can have a higher purpose.

This might sound lofty, but it reflects the changing role of marketing. It's no longer simply about glossy adverts or clever social media campaigns, marketers want to be central to business, bringing what their customers want into the boardroom.

"I've been the CMO of SAP for a little bit over a year now. You know if we think about the purpose of the World Economic Forum it really is about, you know, bringing together leaders in the public and private sectors to come together to think about strategies to create real change in the world," Tillman told CNBC by phone last week.

"And for me and the marketing organization (at SAP), if I reflect on what has emerged as one of our biggest roles in SAP, it has been to make it clear that the role that SAP plays in impacting change in the world."