Apple's 2020 iPhones will likely get upgraded displays after the XR disappoints

Apple's full line of 2020 iPhones are likely to get a display upgrade and ditch LCD completely, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The iPhone XR is the only model in Apple's latest iPhone release that still uses an LCD display, rather than an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, which allows for greater design flexibility and is supposed to show a higher quality color display. But the phone, which was expected to be more appealing to budget-conscious shoppers with a price tag starting at $750 rather than $999 for the XS, has failed to meet sales expectations. Earlier this month, Apple published a letter to investors downgrading its guidance for its first quarter 2019 in light of weak iPhone sales, among other factors.

However, CEO Tim Cook told CNBC earlier this month that the XR has been Apple's best-selling iPhone model since it launched last fall.