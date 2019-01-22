Bank of America, Blackstone chiefs talk on the future of financial markets

[This stream is slated to start at 2:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Markets have seen a return of volatility of late, with global indexes suffering big losses in December 2018.

Equities around the world have had a slight rebound since — the MSCI International World Price Index is up over 6 percent since the start of 2019.

But jitters around big geopolitical issues like the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit remain, and fears of slowing economic growth across the globe show no signs of abating.

Not to mention anxiety last year around the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path. Today, many market players have scaled back their expectations for U.S. rate rises, given the worries over a potential slowdown.

Watch Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman speak with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin about what's next for capital markets.

