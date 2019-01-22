European markets to open lower amid global growth concerns

European stock markets are expected to open in negative territory on Tuesday morning amid concerns on slowing global growth.

London's FTSE is expected to open 13 points lower at 6,958, the German DAX down 23 points at 11,113 and the French CAC down 9 points at 4,858, according to IG.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecast for global growth in 2019 on Monday. It now expects 3.5 percent growth this year and 3.6 percent in 2020, down 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points from its last forecasts in October.

The Fund said it had lowered its forecast for a number of reasons including trade tariffs between China and the United States and weakness in the German auto industry.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced Monday that the Chinese economy grew 6.6 percent in 2018, the slowest pace since 1990. Stocks in Asia traded lower Tuesday afternoon on the back of the IMF's latest outlook.

The forecasts were released on the eve of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Heads of state, government officials, business leaders and policymakers are gathered in the Swiss resort this week to discuss the world's most pressing problems with this year's theme focusing on how to make globalization more inclusive.

In other news, in the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is continuing to try to salvage her Brexit plan and promised to be "more flexible" with Parliament on Monday. She said she would also seek further concessions from the European Union on the Irish border, a key stumbling block in the withdrawal process.

Earnings on Tuesday come from UBS, Carrefour and easyJet. Germany's ZEW indicator of economic sentiment is released at 10:00 a.m. London time.