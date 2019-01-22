The financial shock for 800,000 federal workers is about to get much worse as the shutdown drags on

The financial shock is about to get much worse for government employees sidelined by the budget stalemate in Washington.

If the partial government shutdown continues through this week – and there is no end in sight – Friday will mark the second paycheck missed by affected federal workers, whose household budgets have been completely upended.

An estimated 800,000 government employees have been caught in the political crossfire of a partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week. Roughly 380,000 federal workers have been furloughed and 420,000 are working without pay.

The impact of the government shutdown economic on the overall U.S. economy, so far, has been limited. Yet, just as the economic impact is concentrated on furloughed workers, some companies and industries are taking a bigger hit than others. Commercial airlines, for example, are facing slower demand as airports struggle with understaffed security checkpoints, are losing revenue. Last week, Delta said it had lost $25 million in revenue on account of the shutdown.

The hit to the overall gross domestic product in the first quarter is also difficult to quantify. Economist have come up with a range of numbers, but they agree that the longer the shutdown goes on, the wider the damage to economic growth.

There was little indication Tuesday that the standoff would end any time soon. President Donald Trump's proposal to reopen the government, which outraged immigration hard liners on the right and was instantly rejected by Democrats, is headed for a vote this week in the Senate, where it will probably fail.

The bill, which includes funding for most domestic agencies, has immigration provisions aimed at mollifying Democrats but which have alienated some conservatives. It also includes money for Trump's proposed border wall, which Democrats oppose. Trump has said he would not sign a budget bill that excludes funding for the barrier.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, Haley Hernandez, a stay-at-home mother of four and wife of an active-duty member of the Coast Guard, told the Associated Press that she applied last week for free lunches for her children and was waiting for an electronic food stamps card in the mail.

"This is a first for us," Hernandez said. "Honestly, it's pretty shameful, I feel, that any government employee would have to ask for food stamps or any kind of assistance like that. You would think that they would take better care of their service members."

Hernandez said she's not sure how she'll make her $1,400 mortgage payment.