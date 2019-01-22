Here's how much you can sock away toward retirement in 2019 8:41 AM ET Mon, 7 Jan 2019 | 00:57

Whether it was an unexpected expense or an impulse purchase, chances are you've slacked off on your resolution to save more and spend less. That's OK.

Most people typically give up on their financial resolutions six weeks into the new year, according to a survey from LearnVest.

This year is no exception, even though more than 4 in 10 Americans said losing debt is a top priority — even over shedding weight, according to a survey by CompareCards.com.

"Weight isn't necessarily something that impacts people in their everyday lives," said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. "Chances are you are more worried about paying bills."

"It really is about putting out the most immediate fire," he said.

A separate report by Fidelity Investments found that the most popular money promises included saving more, followed by paying down debt and spending less.