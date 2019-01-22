It is already shaping up to be a good year for Hyundai.

The Korean carmaker took home two of three major automotive industry awards at the Detroit auto show this year, and the recognition could be a boon to its brands looking to lure customers away from more established rivals.

The awards, referred to as the "Oscars of the automotive industry," rate cars based on innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value. They're judged by a panel of automotive journalists and analysts.

Hyundai took home the North American 2019 Utility Vehicle of the Year award in the utility category for its Kona sport utility vehicle, beating out the two top finalists: the Jaguar I-Pace electric and the Acura RDX. The Kona SUV comes with either a traditional gasoline engine or electric power.

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis took home 2019 Car of the Year award for its G70 sport sedan, beating other finalists: the Honda Insight and the Volvo S60/V60. The G70 has received praise as a potential contender to incumbent luxury sport sedans, such as the BMW 3-series. The award is another feather in Hyundai's cap for Genesis, which debuted in 2008. By 2018, Consumer Reports rated Genesis No. 1 in a ranking of automotive brands, and Genesis has topped J.D. Power Initial Quality surveys as well.