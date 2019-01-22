Ray Dalio, founder of the world's biggest hedge fund, warned on CNBC Tuesday there's a "significant risk" of a possible economic recession in the U.S. in 2020.

"It's going to be globally a slow up. It's not just the United States; it's Europe; and it's China and Japan," the billionaire investment titan said on "Squawk Box" in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Where we are in the later [economic] cycle and the inability of central banks to ease as much, that's the cauldron that will define 2019 and 2020, " said Dalio, co-CIO and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates.

"I think there is the possibility that you extend the equilibrium in a certain way where you have an easier monetary policy ... and you grow in a fairly slower way and that you don't have a classic recession for a while," he acknowledged.

Dalio said earlier Tuesday during a Davos panel discussion: "The next downturn in the economy worries me the most." He also said he's concerned about "greater political and social antagonism" around the globe.

Founded by Dalio in 1975, Bridgewater currently manages around $160 billion on behalf of about 350 clients worldwide, including public and corporate pension funds, university endowments, as well as charitable foundations.