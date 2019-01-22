Nigerian trade union rejects minimum wage recommendation -spokesman

ABUJA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A leading Nigerian trade union has rejected a recommendation that the national monthly minimum wage be raised to 27,000 naira ($88) from 18,000 naira, its spokesman said on Tuesday

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, which represents senior civil servants, said agreeing a minimum wage is a product of negotiation and that the figure of 30,000 naira had been agreed.

A body that advises the government earlier recommended the rise to 27,000 and the labour minister said a bill would be sent to parliament. ($1 = 306.8000 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Gareth Jones)