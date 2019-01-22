TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on economic, trade worries

* China grew at slowest pace in 28 years in 2018

* Huawei's CFO arrest stokes U.S.-China trade tension

* U.S. existing home sales fall to 3-year low in December

* Futures market see large block bond trades

(Updates market action, adds quote) NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday as investors shifted some cash back into the bond market, prompted by worries over slowing global growth and trade tensions between China and the United States. A record-long U.S. government shutdown also fed safe-haven demand for Treasuries, with benchmark 10-year yields retreating from three-week peaks set last week. "It's related to the lack of progress on the trade front," Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York, said of the factor behind the buying in Treasuries. One of the hurdles to Washington and Beijing resolving their trade spat is the case of Meng Wanzhou, executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. The United States will proceed with the formal extradition of Wanzhou, Canada's ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton told the Globe and Mail paper on Monday. Beijing vowed to respond to Washington's actions. In addition to trade tensions with the U.S., China is seeking to combat weakening domestic growth that slowed to 6.6 percent in 2018, its lowest annual level since 1990.

The United States is facing its own economic predicament. Domestic home resales tumbled 6.4 percent to an annualized 4.99 million units in December, the slowest rate since November 2015.

Economists also expect a drag on U.S. growth in the first quarter from the federal government shutdown which is entering its second month. "The longer the shutdown goes, the worse the economic impact," Cohn said. The struggles of the world's two biggest economies, together with those in Europe and some emerging markets, led the International Monetary Fund on Monday to downgrade its view on global growth in 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. At 10:33 a.m. (1533 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.754 percent, down 2.9 basis points from Friday's close. U.S. financial markets were shut on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The futures market recorded a couple of big blocks of purchases in five-year and ultra bond contracts, underscoring a revived demand for Treasuries after last week's selling, traders and analysts said.

January 22 Tuesday 10:33AM New York / 1533 GMT Price

US T BONDS MAR9 145 15/32 10YR TNotes MAR9 121-104/256 8/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 2.365 2.4113 0.007 Six-month bills 2.4375 2.5012 0.000 Two-year note 99-213/256 2.589 -0.023 Three-year note 99-206/256 2.5684 -0.033 Five-year note 100-42/256 2.5892 -0.029 Seven-year note 99-192/256 2.6646 -0.028 10-year note 103-44/256 2.7535 -0.029 30-year bond 105-240/256 3.0694 -0.027 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net

Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield 16.30 -0.50 30-year vs 5-year yield 48.00 0.80

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 15.25 ******

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 ******

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.00 -0.25

spread

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)